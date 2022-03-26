Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $128.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised Atmos Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE ATO opened at $118.52 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $7,732,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.