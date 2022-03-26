Auto Prop Reit to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report released on Thursday, March 24th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

