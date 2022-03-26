Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 598 ($7.87) to GBX 601 ($7.91) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.73) to GBX 860 ($11.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 701.78 ($9.24).

AUTO opened at GBX 644.80 ($8.49) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 654.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 663.13. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.89). The company has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

