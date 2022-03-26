Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) to report earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.16. Automatic Data Processing reported earnings of $1.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $184.85 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,161 shares of company stock valued at $927,891. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

