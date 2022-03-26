Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,726 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

PENN opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.43. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

