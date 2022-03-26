Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $765,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,879,000 after purchasing an additional 82,105 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 58.6% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM opened at $76.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.