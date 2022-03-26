Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $828,000 Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.