Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

WDIV opened at $67.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $63.91 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

