Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 3,436 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,676 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,324,000 after purchasing an additional 729,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,371,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

