Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $33.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,239 shares of company stock worth $3,466,112 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

