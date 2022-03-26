Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVAH opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 391,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 107,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 91,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.