Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AVAH opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. Aveanna Healthcare has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.
About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
