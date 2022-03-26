Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

NYSE:BMI traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $99.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,502. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.04.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $25,543,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Badger Meter by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,963,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,881,000 after purchasing an additional 129,849 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,389 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

