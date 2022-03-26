Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) PT Lowered to GBX 125

Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.65) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of BKKVF stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday.
About Bakkavor Group (Get Rating)
