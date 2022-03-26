Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) PT Lowered to GBX 125

Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.65) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BKKVF stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

