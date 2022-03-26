bAlpha Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93,972.00 (BALPHA)

bAlpha (BALPHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $257,817.38 and approximately $93,972.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for $14.32 or 0.00032261 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00035497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00112603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.