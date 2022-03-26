Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 305,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

