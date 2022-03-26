BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.38

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 305741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

Separately, Grupo Santander raised shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.