Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAC traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,440,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,593,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

