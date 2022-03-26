Bank of America Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $70.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HQY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.25.

HealthEquity stock opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 7.14. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after acquiring an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,807 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,769,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,132,000 after acquiring an additional 42,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after acquiring an additional 589,509 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after acquiring an additional 422,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

