Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 8.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKSC opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of South Carolina has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 31.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

About Bank of South Carolina (Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

