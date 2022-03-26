Barclays Initiates Coverage on Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAXPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.
OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.15. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
