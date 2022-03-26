Barclays Initiates Coverage on Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAXPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($48.35) to €43.00 ($47.25) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.15. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

