Barclays Upgrades Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) to Hold

Barclays upgraded shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler restated a hold rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.53.

Shares of CRON stock opened at C$5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 19.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.73. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.40.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

