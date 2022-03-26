Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.03 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.04.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at C$30.59 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$22.30 and a 1 year high of C$33.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The company has a market cap of C$54.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.86%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

