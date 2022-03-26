Beacon (BECN) Achieves Market Cap of $804,920.66

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $804,920.66 and $19,598.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000340 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

