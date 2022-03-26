Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 30,146 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 82,170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

