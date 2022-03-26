Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.27.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.