Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Bechtle (ETR:BC8Get Rating) has been assigned a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.71 ($91.99).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €51.52 ($56.62) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($76.44). The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €48.54 and a 200-day moving average of €57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

About Bechtle (Get Rating)

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.