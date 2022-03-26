Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €63.00 ($69.23) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on Bechtle in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($83.52) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($58.24) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price objective on Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bechtle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.71 ($91.99).

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €51.52 ($56.62) on Thursday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 12 month high of €69.56 ($76.44). The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €48.54 and a 200-day moving average of €57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

