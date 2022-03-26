Bechtle (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.

Bechtle Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BECTY)

Bechtle AG engages in the provision of information technology services. It operates through the IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-commerce segments. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers strategy consulting services, as well as sale of hardware, software, and application solutions.

