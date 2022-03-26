Belvedere Trading LLC Has $130,000 Holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Belvedere Trading LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Shares of AHT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 887,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,740. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:AHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($16.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AHT shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.