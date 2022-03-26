Belvedere Trading LLC Purchases Shares of 12,967 Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power Inc (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,372,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59. Solid Power Inc has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Solid Power Inc is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc, formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

