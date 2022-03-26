Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Price Target Increased to €19.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Bénéteau stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Bénéteau has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.
About Bénéteau (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bénéteau (BTEAF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.