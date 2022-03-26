Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Price Target Increased to €19.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from €18.00 ($19.78) to €19.00 ($20.88) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Bénéteau stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Bénéteau has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

About Bénéteau (Get Rating)

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.