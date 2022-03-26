Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.48

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.48 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 12.20 ($0.16). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 313,184 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market cap of £95.65 million and a P/E ratio of -57.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.56.
About Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM)
Further Reading
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Beowulf Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beowulf Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.