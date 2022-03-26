Berenberg Bank Lowers Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($34.23) to GBX 2,250 ($29.62) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FEVR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,350 ($44.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($42.13) to GBX 3,030 ($39.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,354.29 ($30.99).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,757 ($23.13) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.01. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($37.80). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,989.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,330.96.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.