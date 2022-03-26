Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Sells $230,908.86 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BBY opened at $96.30 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.01.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after purchasing an additional 147,460 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 46.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 914 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

