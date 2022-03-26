Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Nine analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.61 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $9.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.78 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.97. 685,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $192.67 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

