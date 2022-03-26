BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

BLFS opened at $20.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.15. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $36,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,255 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 25,693 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

