Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -0.66.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Biomerica (Get Rating)
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.
