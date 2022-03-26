Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of -0.66.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 63.97% and a negative net margin of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the third quarter valued at $50,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Biomerica during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

