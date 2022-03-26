BitCore (BTX) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

BitCore (BTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $161,188.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,346.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.18 or 0.07006558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.69 or 0.00278905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $361.38 or 0.00814894 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00107993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013275 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.29 or 0.00453903 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.12 or 0.00451258 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

