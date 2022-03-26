Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Up 575.0% in March

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $238.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.54. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $4.18.
Black Diamond Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Diamond Group (BDIMF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.