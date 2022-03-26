BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank lifted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

NYSE BLK traded up $2.76 on Friday, reaching $741.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,055. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $759.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $853.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

