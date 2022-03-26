Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Short Interest Update

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, an increase of 497.0% from the February 28th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 119,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.23. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

