Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Head-To-Head Review

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and LiveOne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin’ Brands $4.12 billion 0.45 $215.55 million $2.00 10.35 LiveOne $65.23 million 0.91 -$41.82 million ($0.66) -1.10

Bloomin’ Brands has higher revenue and earnings than LiveOne. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bloomin’ Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.1% of LiveOne shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Bloomin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of LiveOne shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bloomin’ Brands and LiveOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin’ Brands 0 3 8 1 2.83 LiveOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus price target of $31.09, indicating a potential upside of 50.20%. Given Bloomin’ Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bloomin’ Brands is more favorable than LiveOne.

Volatility and Risk

Bloomin’ Brands has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveOne has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin’ Brands and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin’ Brands 5.23% 177.48% 7.99% LiveOne -44.01% -1,399.02% -57.59%

Summary

Bloomin’ Brands beats LiveOne on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 26, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,013 full-service restaurants and franchised 157 restaurants across 47 states; and 156 full-service restaurants and franchised 172 restaurants across 17 countries and Guam. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

LiveOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

