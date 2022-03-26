Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.40

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and traded as high as $21.48. Blue Bird shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 55,755 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLBD. Roth Capital upgraded Blue Bird from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $675.74 million, a PE ratio of -211.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $32,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Blue Bird by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 92,120.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.