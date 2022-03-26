Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

OWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Claudia A. Holz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 71,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,067,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $13,327,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,931,000 after buying an additional 1,676,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OWL opened at $12.39 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

