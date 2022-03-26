Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Up 402.4% in March

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 402.4% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOAC. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOAC stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.23.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

