Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.58

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and traded as high as $45.36. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 470 shares traded.

BOWFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.25 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.25 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Desjardins downgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.