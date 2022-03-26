BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 324,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 66,427 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 54.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.10.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

