Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.28

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and traded as high as $2.70. Boston Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 1,320 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.20.

Boston Therapeutics

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel compounds based on complex carbohydrate chemistry. Its products are designed to help manage blood sugar, treat pre-diabetes, and diabetes related pathologies. Its drug candidates comprises of BTI320, BTI-410, and IPOXYN.

Further Reading

