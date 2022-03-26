Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 30,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 35,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,251,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,877,000 after purchasing an additional 581,000 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 26,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.64 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

