Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given New C$220.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.11.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $127.02 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of $111.94 and a one year high of $214.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.75.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

