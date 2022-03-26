Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Lowered to C$200.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$219.23.

Shares of Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$161.70 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$145.70 and a 52-week high of C$267.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$168.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$203.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.99.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

