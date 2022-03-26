Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.02, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,108 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,221,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,444 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,525,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2,062.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,049,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,250 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

